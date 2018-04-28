Elderly man hospitalized after brutal beating on Richmond’s Southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a brutal beating on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon that sent an 80-year-old man to the hospital.

Lt. Anthony Papaleo with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 3100 block of Decatur Street at 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two people that had been attacked.

Police said one of those people was an 80-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The other victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers have a suspect in custody, but that no charges had been filed at last check.

There was no word if the victims knew the attacker or any additional details surrounding the circumstances of the attack.

Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.