Video shows woman attacked outside Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police released video of an attack and robbery that took place outside the Wells Fargo Bank along the 7300 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

"The suspect approached a female as she was entering the bank and grabbed a bag she was attempting to carry inside," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "After taking the bag, the suspect pushed the female aside, and fled on foot from the bank."

The crime was reported Monday, April 23, at about 9:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a "slender black male in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a jacket with multiple colored patches on it."

Police asked anyone with information to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.