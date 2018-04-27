× Weekend Events: Origami in the Garden; French Food Festival & UniverSoul Circus

RICHMOND, Va.–Origami in the Garden features metal sculptures based on origami designs. More than 21 sculptures will be arranged throughout the Garden in 16 vignettes. There are many activities including opening weekend activities. Sending images of sculptures. The exhibit features: The Mid-Atlantic debut of a nationally traveling exhibit of museum-quality sculpture; Crafted from bronze, steel, and aluminum, the larger-than-life outdoor sculptures were inspired by the art of paper folding. There are 16 vignettes featuring 21 sculptures throughout the Garden. Some sculptures are over 7 feet tall; others are small as a mouse displayed amid a backdrop of gorgeous spring gardens. While you’re at Lewis Ginter check out A Million Blooms, Central Virginia’s celebration of spring! A Million Blooms runs through June 1. Also, Butterflies LIVE!. Butterflies LIVE! includes an experience related to Sounds Art RVA: a series of sound art installations and activities around Richmond this summer and fall. The Garden’s participation is called A Northward Migration, an experience using sound to explore the migration routes of butterflies, especially monarchs, as they traverse the landscape of North America. Sending images of butterflies. The Garden’s Spring PlantFest or plant sale is May 4 & 5. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sending images of Conservatory with tulips, More details at http://www.lewisginter.org/.

The RVA French Food Festival began in 2009, as a fundraiser for the Little Sisters of the Poor, a local non-profit serving Virginia’s elderly poor. The Little Sisters of the Poor has its roots in France, and the group remarked on the absence of French cuisine on the Richmond Festival scene. As fate would have it, a longtime friend of the home and classically trained Master Chef Paul Elbling had recently retired from running his restaurant La Petite France, and generously agreed to headline the festival with some of his very own dishes. And so the RVA French Food Festival has grown, highlighting the French culture, food, music, and wine, all for a wonderful cause. The festival is at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd, Henrico and festival hours are Friday, April 27th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, April 28th, 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Details call 804-288-6245 or visit https://rvafrenchfoodfestival.com/about/about-the-festival/.

UNIVERSOUL Now playing through May 6 at Richmond International Raceway. Thursday 4/26: 11am-8pm, Friday 4/27: 9am-8pm; Saturday 4/28: 10am-8:30pm; Sunday 4/29: 10am-8pm; Monday 4/30: 11am-6pm; Tuesday, 5/1: 11am-8pm. For details visit http://www.universoulcircus.com/richmond.

National Dance Celebration, Saturday April 28, 1:00pm to 4:00pm at St. Joseph’s Villa, 8000 Brook Road, Glen Allen, featuring National recording Artist, Earnest Pugh, line dance, African dance, Chinese, Praise, Indian, Latin, and Irish dancers. Free an dope not the public, for details call 804-306-5958 or visit http://www.worldfitnessdanceacademy.com/. FREE TO THE PUBLIC!