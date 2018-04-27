Superheroes surprise Richmond students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.— The Richmond Sheriff's Office brought superheroes to surprise Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School students Friday to get the students excited about their upcoming SOL testing.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving wanted to remind students that they were supported both inside and outside the classroom.

"We want to make sure that they’re put in the light for something that’s positive," she said. "There are doing well in school and we want to be a part of their success."

The group planned to stop by other Richmond schools Friday to give students a boost of confidence and support.