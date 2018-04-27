Meet the Candidates: Matt Waters

RICHMOND, Va. -- The November elections are just around the corner and all the candidates in Central Virginia's biggest races have been invited on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m.
Matt Waters, a Libertarian candidate for the US Senate seat held by Democrat Tim Kaine, stopped by the studio Friday.
He described how he would seek to shrink government, by freezing the budgets for the Department of Defense, Agriculture and State.
He also said he would work to abolish the federal income tax.
Here's a tentative schedule:
Senate Race
Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2
Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18
E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6
Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17
7th District Race
Dave Brat - Monday, April 23
Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19
Dan Ward – Monday, April 9
Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11
4th District Race
Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3
Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10
Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12
Be sure you're registered to vote in the primaries on Tuesday, June 12 and then on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.