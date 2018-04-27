Meet the Candidates: Matt Waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The November elections are just around the corner and all the candidates in Central Virginia's biggest races have been invited on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m.

Matt Waters, a Libertarian candidate for the US Senate seat held by Democrat Tim Kaine, stopped by the studio Friday.

He described how he would seek to shrink government, by freezing the budgets for the Department of Defense, Agriculture and State.

He also said he would work to abolish the federal income tax.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - Tuesday, April 17

7th District Race

Dave Brat - Monday, April 23

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12

Be sure you're registered to vote in the primaries on Tuesday, June 12 and then on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.