📚Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event features best-selling authors

RICHMOND, Va. -- This year's Junior League of Richmond’s Book and Author Event, which is the longest-running literary event of its kind in the nation, features six best-selling authors on Thursday, May 10.

The 73rd annual event features a 12:30 p.m. luncheon at the Tuckahoe Women’s Club. Attendees will be able to take part in a short Q&A with the authors as well as purchase autographed books.

Additionally, a dinner at the Greater Richmond Convention Center begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. There will be an autograph reception where books will be available for purchase after the dinner.

This year's panel features a diverse group of authors:

The High Tide Club, Mary Kay Andrews Sole Survivor, Holly Dunn The Wife Between Us, Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen Buttermilk Graffiti, Edward Lee Chasing King's Killer, James Swanson The Woman's Hour, Elaine Weiss



“We want to have something that will appeal to everyone," Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event Chair Katie Gallagher said. “And this event is not just for women. We want men to come. It’s really for anyone who listens to someone speak about their experience, their writing process.”

Gallagher said the Junior League of Richmond is a diverse group of women who concentrate their efforts on making a difference in Richmond's East End.

The money raised from the event benefits the group’s community partners.

“We have a bunch of different programs that the proceeds from this event will help benefit," Gallagher said. "So we can really make a difference in the community working with women and children at risk in the East End.”

The last day to buy tickets to the event is Thursday, May 3.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets to the dinner. (The luncheon had sold out.)