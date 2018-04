× Hanover firefighters battle 3 story house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va – Firefighters battled a 3 story house fire in Hanover County Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house on E Patrick Henry Rd before 4:00 a.m.

Crews managed to put out the fire t 4:03 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.