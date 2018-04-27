× 2 drivers charged after school bus runs off road, strikes tree

RICHMOND, Va. – Two drivers, including a school bus driver have been charged with reckless driving after a school bus ran off the road and struck a tree in Nottoway County Friday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Hungarytown Road at approximately 7:58 a.m.

After an investigation, police say the driver of a Kenston Forest School bus and the driver of a tractor without a trailer both ran off the road to avoid crashing into each other.

The driver of the bus, Mary Gordon, 58, of Burkeville, and the driver of the tractor-trailer cab, Geoffrey Edwards, 41, of Keysville, were traveling eastbound on Hungarytown Road.

“As the school bus exited a curve into a straight away, both vehicles were partially over on the opposite lane of travel,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill. “To avoid a collision, both drivers veered to the right off road with the tractor striking a ditch line and the school bus striking a tree on the passenger side.”

The school bus had approximately 20 children ranging from the ages of 7 to 15, according to police.

The students and drivers were evaluated on the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Gordon has been charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control. Edwards was charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control, and driving suspended.

The crash remains under investigation.