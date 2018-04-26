The Junior League of Richmond – 73rd Book and Author Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Katie Gallagher with the Junior League of Richmond shared about the organization’s popular 73rd Book and Author Event.

Featured books and authors:

"The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

“Buttermilk Graffiti” by Edward Lee

“Chasing King’s Killer” by James L. Swanson

“Sole Survivor” by Holly K. Dunn

“The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss

“The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews.

Book and Author Event

Thursday, May 10

Luncheon: at 12:30 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Women’s Club - SOLD OUT

Dinner Event: at 7 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Tickets available through May 3. Visit http://www.bookandauthorevent.org to purchase your tickets.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}