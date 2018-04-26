× Teen driver charged in crash that killed Hanover mom out for morning walk

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A teenage driver has been charged in connection to a February crash that killed a Hanover County mother. The teenager’s name was not released due to the driver’s age.

Suzanne O’Donnell, 48, was struck Tuesday, February 27, while she walked along Kings Charter Drive at about 6:28 a.m. She died March 7.

“Our investigators conducted a thorough investigation and after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, determined the appropriate charge to be reckless driving,” Hanover Sheriff Col. David R. Hines said. “We respectfully encourage our community to keep the O’Donnell family and all those affected by this tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

The preliminary investigation revealed the teenage driver was traveling southbound on Kings Charter Drive, crossed both lanes of travel, and collided with O’Donnell who was walking northbound on Kings Charter Drive near the intersection of Stephens Manor Drive.

Investigators have not revealed what caused the driver to seemingly lose control of the car.

O’Donnell was laid to rest in March.

“Suzanne was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Her laughter was infectious,” family wrote on a GoFundMe page set-up to raise money to cover medical and funeral costs. “She was a vibrant and loving individual who was highly regarded and respected in her community. At the time of her passing, she was a beloved pre-school teacher. She leaves behind a husband and two children.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.