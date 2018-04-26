× Driver killed in I-95 road rage incident

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A 59-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed following a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill.

The incident began at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday and involved the driver of a 2010 Honda Odyssey and the driver of a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta.

“The driver of the Jetta began to slow down in front of the Odyssey, came to a complete stop in the traffic lane and exited his vehicle to have a verbal exchange with the driver of the Odyssey,” Sgt. Hill said. “During the verbal confrontation in the traffic lane, a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling in the northbound lanes and was unable to stop in time for the two vehicles blocking the traffic lane. The driver swerved to avoid a collision; side swiped the Honda Odyssey, and struck the 59-year-old male driver outside of his vehicle.”

The Pennsylvania man was killed instantly, police said. His name has not yet been released as his family is being contacted about the death.

No one else on scene was hurt.

The incident took place near mile marker 24.

Police said it appeared alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.