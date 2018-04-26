Man accused of exposing himself in aisle of Mechanicsville business

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself in public at a Mechanicsville business.

Police said the alleged incident happened on April 8, in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road. It was reported that a citizen observed the suspect expose himself in the aisle of the business.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s. He was seen wearing a black dress shirt, multicolored neck tie, black pants, and a long black trench coat.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, or who can identify this individual, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

37.599380 -77.346305