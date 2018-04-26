× Juvenile accused of punching woman in the face in Applebee’s parking lot

STAFFORD, Va. – A Juvenile is facing charges after deputies say he punched a woman in the face during a dispute in an Applebee’s parking lot in Stafford County.

Deputies said the incident happened on April 25, at approximately 3:28 p.m.

That’s when deputies responded to a call regarding a fight in progress at Stafford Marketplace. When the deputy arrived on scene, he learned the physical confrontation occurred in the parking lot of the Applebee’s restaurant.

He also found a woman crying on the ground and a juvenile, later identified as the perpetrator of the assault, standing nearby.

After speaking with two witnesses, deputies learned that two male subjects were fighting in the parking lot and the female victim was standing in between them trying to stop the fight.

The woman was punched in the face by a juvenile suspect, knocking her on the ground, according to deputies. The woman suffered a swollen lip and chipped tooth, according to deputies.

The female victim confirmed the story from witnesses, as well as one of the suspects involved in the fight, according to officials.

“During the investigation at the scene, the suspect, identified as a juvenile, asked a female subject to go inside the restaurant to get his sweatshirt,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “A clear bag of marijuana was later located by deputies in the pockets of the sweatshirt.”

A detention order for felonious assault has been issued for the juvenile, whose name has not been released. He has also been charged with possession of marijuana.

He is being held at Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

38.468510 -77.410959