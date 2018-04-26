‘Game of Thrones’ show got delayed. Now, the book

Sorry “Game of Thrones” fans, but winter is not coming this year.

Author George R.R. Martin has announced his long-awaited book “The Winds of Winter” will not be released in 2018.

Martin posted the update Wednesday on his official blog.

“No, winter is not coming … not in 2018, at least.” he wrote. “You’re going to have to keep waiting for THE WINDS OF WINTER.”

‘Game of Thrones” author releases new chapter

The novel “A Game of Thrones” was published in 1996. It’s the first in the fantasy series titled “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The books spurred a successful HBO TV adaptation that debuted in 2011.

Fans have been waiting for a new book in the planned seven-book series since the publication of a fifth, “A Dance With Dragons,” in 2011.

But take heart. A new book is coming from Martin this year.

The author said “Fire & Blood,” a tie-in book that he called a “monumental history of the Targaryen kings of Westeros,” is set for release, with illustrations throughout.

“Oh, and there are dragons too,” he wrote. “Lots of dragons.”

“Fire & Blood” is scheduled to be released in hardback on November 20.