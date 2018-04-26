📚Win book, tickets to Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event as well as six books from the featured writers.

It’s super simple to enter for your chance to win. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Monday, April 30.

The 73rd annual Junior League of Richmond’s Book and Author Event luncheon takes place on Thursday, May 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Women’s Club. The dinner takes place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 10.

This year’s author panel:

The High Tide Club, Mary Kay Andrews

Sole Survivor, Holly Dunn

The Wife Between Us, Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

Buttermilk Graffiti, Edward Lee

Chasing King’s Killer, James Swanson

The Woman’s Hour, Elaine Weiss

Click here to learn more and get tickets to the event.

