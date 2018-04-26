Stabbing, hit and run reported outside West End restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va - Police are investigating a stabbing and a hit and run reported outside Daddio's Grille -- in Henrico's Far West End -- early Thursday morning.

Officers found two victims outside the Gayton Road restaurant after the two incidents were reported at about 1:30 a.m.

Police have not yet said if the stabbing and hit and run were related.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description.

