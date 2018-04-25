What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – barbeque shrimp and spring pea salad

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for barbeque shrimp and spring pea salad .
Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.
"Australian Wine and Dine" Demonstration Class
Saturdya, May 5 at 6:30PM
$50 per seat
For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools or call (804) 527-1498
