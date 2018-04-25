What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – barbeque shrimp and spring pea salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for barbeque shrimp and spring pea salad .



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.



"Australian Wine and Dine" Demonstration Class



Saturdya, May 5 at 6:30PM



$50 per seat



For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools or call (804) 527-1498



