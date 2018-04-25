Police: Shots fired at teen during Richmond robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are looking for two suspects after a teen victim was reportedly shot at during a robbery on Richmond’s Northside Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call for shots fired on Cliff Avenue around 9 p.m. Officers were still near the area 30 minutes later, when police received a call for a robbery with shots fired.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Cliff Avenue, where the teen victim says two teen suspects stolen his dirt bike and shot at him. The teen victim was uninjured but told police he believes a nearby SUV was struck by a bullet.

Police are looking for evidence on scene and looking for bullet holes on nearby vehicles.

There is no description of the two teen suspects at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

