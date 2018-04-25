“Shining the light on seniors”

RICHMOND, Va – Kim Rideout and Mary Jones from Chesterfield Triad joined CBS 6’s Rob Cardwell to talk about the 2018 Chesterfield Triad Senior Day. The day will be filled with helpful information that will educate seniors on various topics, including how they can protect themselves from being a victim of a scam.

The event is Wednesday, May 2nd from 8:30am until Noon at Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian. Rob Cardwell will serve as Master of Ceremonies. For more information go to: http://www.chesterfield.gov/Triad/