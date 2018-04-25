Video shows Richmond scooter theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department needs help finding the people in this video.

"At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, the suspects were walking in the 1100 block of East 16th Street. The suspects walked past a parked 2017 TaoTao scooter, blue in color, before quickly returning to the scooter and running away with it while pushing the scooter down the street," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The scene was captured on a neighbor’s home security camera."

Anyone with information was asked to call First Precinct Detective G. Drago at 804-646-3395 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.