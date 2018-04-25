Richmond Rolls Out The Red Carpet

RICHMOND, Va – Heather Waters is the Founder and Executive Director of the Richmond International Film Festival. This annual event gives Virginians the chance to see 150 films from around the world. Heather stopped by along Award-Winning Producer/Writer Lee Aronsohn, the co-creator of the hit TV show, “Two-and-a-half Men” to take about this year’s event. Lee Aronsohn’s first feature documentary, “40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie” will be screened during the festival.

The Richmond International Film & Music Festival is currently underway until April 29th. Cheryl Miller and Greg McQuade will emcee different events throughout the week. You can find out more information at https://www.rvafilmfestival.com/