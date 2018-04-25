× Pedal through Petals

RICHMOND, Va. — Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is hosting their Fourth Annual Pedal through Petals on Sunday, April 29th. Last year events were held in Church Hill, for 2018 Pedal through Petals takes place at Lakeside Farmers’ Market, with the bike ride visiting these Northside sites:

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Spring Park, the site of “Gabriel’s Rebellion,” a slave rebellion in 1800, put down when the organizers delayed due to rain

Cute cottages in Bellevue

Stately Mansions on Seminary Avenue

Shalom Farms’ new urban site

The after-party at “Party Central,” this year, is at Lakeside Farmer’s Market, with live bands, food trucks, beer and wine, and a silent auction. Tickets are $49, which includes the guided bike tour, and lunch and 2 beverages (beer or wine). If you don’t have a bike you’ll be able to rent one or can rent an “electric bike.” Registration starts at 8 am, with riders starting in waves between 9-10 am. The ride will take a few hours and the after party will last till 3. For more information: www.AmysArmyRVA.com.