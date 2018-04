× Chesterfield Police search for driver of car crashed into tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield Police are searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a tree Wednesday morning.

Officers found the car around 12:30 a.m. crashed into a tree along Salisbury Road near Robious Road. There was no driver inside.

Officers searched the immediate area but could not find the driver.

It’s still unclear what caused the driver to crash in the first place.