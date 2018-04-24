Tip helps Chesterfield Police make arrests in lottery ticket thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield and Prince George Police say they teamed up to solve a lottery ticket theft case involving several jurisdictions.

Police said thieves would ask clerks for several lottery tickets and once they were placed on the counter. They would divert their attention by asking for cigarettes.

Crime Insider sources say once the clerks turned their backs, the thieves would make a run for it.

Police said similar incidents were reported at four difference convenience stores in Chesterfield, Prince George, Hopewell.

Their run would end early Tuesday morning when three people were arrested in Matoaca.

"It’s unusual that they would be down this road," said Malcolm Bowles, who lives nearby. "I woke up a few minutes before 5 a.m. and all I could see were red and blue lights flashing in my bedroom window."

Crime Insider sources say after Chesterfield Police got tipped off, that some of the stolen lottery tickets were cashed at a Chester convenience store.

They were able to get security pictures.

Those same sources say Chesterfield shared their info with Prince George and within hours, they arrested Samuel Harrison, Nathan Elder and Kelsey Sanchez on Hudson Street in Matoaca.

"They took two young men into custody and a short time later arrested a lady who had a baby with her," said Bowles.

Prince George, Hopewell and Chesterfield all have cases against the suspects.

Harrison, Elder and Sanchez were all booked at Chesterfield County Jail.

An eight-month-old child who was with Sanchez during the early morning traffic stop, was handed over to a family member.