Slow-moving storm brings rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A slow-moving storm system will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rain to the region Tuesday into Wednesday, with most areas receiving between an inch and an inch and a half of rain. The best chance of rain will be Tuesday, with lower chances for rain on Wednesday.

We’ll have dry weather on Thursday, but slight rain chances will remain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will build into the region late in the weekend, bringing us several days a very nice spring weather.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday, with a rebound into the upper 60s for most areas on Wednesday. A slow warm-up into the low 70s will take place this weekend, but a big warm-up is expected next week. Highs will likely reach the 80s by the middle of next week.

The pattern does not favor a killing frost or freeze in the next week, and the odds for another freeze beyond 7 days are very slim.

