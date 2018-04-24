× Search continues for missing Tennessee boy Kaydon Leach

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for a missing six-year-old Tennessee boy.

Kaydon Leach was last seen Monday night near his home in Tallassee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“We’ve had resources out all night, and we are being assisted by the military who searched the area at Top of the World by way of a Black Hawk helicopter with Flir technology,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Marian O’Briant told WVLT. “We’ve also had boots on the ground all night.”

Investigators said the four-foot-tall, 60-pound boy may be with his dog, a small black and white Terrier.

Anyone who sees Kaydon was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 865-983-3620.