Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish highlight opening night of RIFF

RICHMOND, Va. -- The River City rolled out the red carpet to kick off of the 2018 Richmond International Film Festival Tuesday night.

More than 150 films, from 35 countries will screen between the Byrd Theatre, Bowtie Movieland, as well as Criterion Cinema.

The week-long showcase kicked off opening night with the film Nona; A feature about sex trafficking in Central America.

The movie was written and directed by prominent filmmaker Michael Polish. Actress and Polish’s wife, Kate Bosworth was also one of the film’s producers.

Together Bosworth and Polish presented the film and sat down with CBS 6 reporter Laura French.

"I’m so honored to be here in Richmond and part of a festival in a community that’s embraced Nona and really joined us in an effort to make a difference against human trafficking,” said Bosworth. “Hopefully audiences can gain a certain amount of empathy and thus educate themselves more and want to be a part of the solution."

"It’s more of a psychological… how does somebody get involved in this? What’s the brain washing technique? The end result is now everywhere. I would like audiences to come away and say, ‘I just didn’t know about that,’” said Polish.

The Richmond International Film Festival opening night was moderated by CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller.

