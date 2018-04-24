Truck driver flown to hospital; I-85 reopens after crash

PETERSBURG, Va. — A truck driver was flown to the hospital following an early morning crash on Interstate 85 north, near mile marker 68, in Petersburg.
The interstate was shutdown to allow for VCU LifeEvac to safely land and transport the truck driver.
The driver’s condition has not yet been released.
Lanes on I-85 have since reopened.
The cause of the crash, which resulted in the pick-up truck overturning down an embankment, remains under investigation.
The crash was first reported at about 5:33 a.m.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
37.227928 -77.401927