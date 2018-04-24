Truck driver flown to hospital; I-85 reopens after crash

PETERSBURG, Va. — A truck driver was flown to the hospital following an early morning crash on Interstate 85 north, near mile marker 68, in Petersburg.

The interstate was shutdown to allow for VCU LifeEvac to safely land and transport the truck driver.

The driver’s condition has not yet been released.

Lanes on I-85 have since reopened.

The cause of the crash, which resulted in the pick-up truck overturning down an embankment, remains under investigation.

The crash was first reported at about 5:33 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

#BREAKING Truck driver flown to VCU Medical after he crashed down an embankment on I-85 near #Petersburg. Trooper on scene said driver was unresponsive but 'coming around.' All SB lanes are back open. NB closed @CBS6 @KristenLuehrs pic.twitter.com/q8PIHndcXH — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) April 24, 2018

JUST IN: The left lane is open I-85 north near I-95 in #Petersburg. Crash cleanup continues to close the right lane/shoulder. Expect delays. @cbs6 @ImBrendanKing pic.twitter.com/7OJ2Gxaljk — Kristen Luehrs (@KristenLuehrs) April 24, 2018