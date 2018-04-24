× Hopewell Police investigating possible luring of a child incident

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell police are investigating a possible luring of a child incident after a boy was approached by two individuals while playing outside.

Police said the suspicious incident occurred on April 21 at 6:32 p.m.

The incident started when a 5-year-old boy was playing with his sibling on the side of their residence in the 300 Block of S. 13th Street.

That’s when police say a vehicle, driven by a white male and occupied by a white female front passenger, stopped in the street and engaged the child in conversation.

Investigators say the suspect abruptly left the area when the child’s grandparent came into sight.

One suspect is described as a white female, with a medium to heavy build, 20-30 years old, with blonde hair that had brown in color streaks. She was seen wearing a dark blue shirt and white pants/jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, with an unkempt goatee-style beard and mustache. He was seen wearing a dark in color t-shirt.

The male suspect did not speak to the child during the incident, according to police.

The suspects were spotted in a vehicle described as a newer model, white in color, van or sport utility vehicle, with dark window tinting.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the police department has increased its patrol presence in the area surrounding the incident and is further recommending that parents be extra vigilant in both maintaining visual contact with their children when they are at play, as well as, openly talking to them about the dangers of being approached by and talking to strangers,” said a Hopewell Police spokesperson.

Hopewell Police is asking that anyone with any information about this incident to contact lead Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284. You can also contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 541-2202.