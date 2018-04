RICHMOND, Va – Suyapa Marquez from Dominion Energy stopped by with a few seedlings as part oftheir annual, “Project Plant it!” Educational Campaign. The program has distributed more than a half-million tree seedlings since 2007. Each child enrolled in Project Plant It! receives a free seedling.

Come on out and enjoy Herbs Galore and More Saturday, April 28th from 8am until 4pm on the Carriage House Lawn on Maymont. For more information go to www.projectplantit.com