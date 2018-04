HOPEWELL, Va. — Are you ready for a family movie night?

The Hopewell Downtown Partnership is showing Disney Pixar’s “Coco” in City Park behind the Hopewell Library on Saturday, May 5.

The movie starts at 8:30 p.m., with children’s activities beginning an hour prior.

While the event is free, an RSVP is required to attend.

