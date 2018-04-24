Arrest made after gun found on Richmond school grounds: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An arrest has been made after a firearm was found on the premises of a Richmond middle school Tuesday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police say the weapon was found at Henderson Middle School, located at 4319 Old Brook Road.

A Richmond Police School Resource Officer was informed about the discovery at around 12:30 p.m, according to police. CBS 6 is working to find out where exactly the gun was found on school grounds.

Crime Insider sources confirm an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. CBS 6 is working to confirm those details with police.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond Public Schools for comment about the incident.

School spokesperson Kenita Bowers said, “We are unable to comment beyond stating that this is a personnel matter that is being investigated.”

Police say they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

37.596565 -77.445964