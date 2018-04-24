× 69 questions every candidate should have to answer in 2018

Is your representative running for re-election? This list, complied by CNN Newswire, offers a version of questions to ask your leaders. Virginia’s primary is June 12.

In Central Virginia, Congressman Tim Kaine is up for re-election in the Senate. He faces opponents Corey Stewart, E.W. Jackson and Nick Freitas.

The 7th District race has brought out three challengers to Dave Brat’s re-election campaign. Brat faces Abigail Spanberger, Dan Ward and Helen Alli.

In the 4th District race, incumbent Donald McEachin faces Shion Fenty, and Ryan McAdams. You can see CBS 6 “Meet the Candidates” interviews on WTVR.com.

69 Questions to Ask Candidates Running in 2018

1. If elected, will you support your party’s leader? (Be it President Donald Trump for Republicans or House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for Democrats)

2. Do you think the Second Amendment should be repealed?

3. If not, do you think there should be any new gun restrictions to deal with what feels like an epidemic of mass shootings?

4. What would you do if Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller?

5. Would you support a preemptive strike on North Korea as part of an attempt to deter its nuclear capabilities?

6. Forget Mueller. Should President trump be impeached for other alleged transgressions?

7. Iran nuclear deal — in or out?

8. Has NAFTA done more to help or hurt the US economy?

9. Do you believe the women who say they’ve had affairs with Trump?

10. Payments and threat allegations aside, if only for a moment, does it matter if Trump cheated on his wife?

11. Should the country move closer to single-payer/government-managed health care — or further away?

12. Should the US continue its role in the Yemen conflict without congressional approval?

13. Who benefits most from the new tax cuts: the middle class or the rich/corporate interests?

14. Should the US torture suspected terrorists for information?

15. Should people who were involved in the torture of terrorism suspects, like what happened during the George W. Bush administration, be allowed into high-level government positions?

16. What’s the best indication of economic health (the stock market, unemployment rate, income, etc.)?

17. Should transgender troops be allowed to serve in the military?

18. Should the US seek to rejoin the Paris Agreement?

19. Do you think Colin Kaepernick was blacklisted by the NFL?

20. Should NFL players be banned by the league from kneeling in protest during the National Anthem?

21. Should college athletes be paid?

22. Should CEO pay be capped? (Relative to revenue or profits or some other metric)

23. Should there be a citizenship question on the census?

24. Is it fair to trade a border wall with Mexico for protected status for DACA recipients?

25. More specifically, what do you want, or what are you willing to give up, in exchange for protected status or a path to citizenship for “dreamers”?

26. Should ICE be pulled from states with sanctuary cities?

27. Should the US government encourage companies like Tesla with tax breaks?

28. Should the US government pay for a border wall with Mexico?

29. Should the President testify in a lawsuit in civil court brought by the porn star Stormy Daniels?

30. Should the President testify before special counsel Robert Mueller?

31. Should Congress compel Trump to release his taxes?

32. Did Russian election meddling affect the outcome of the 2016 election?

33. Do you think evidence suggests the Trump campaign colluded with Russians?

34. What will you do to counteract future incidents of Russian election meddling?

35. Should convicted felons (assuming the crime was nonviolent) be able to serve in Congress?

36. Should felons who served their sentence be able to vote?

37. Should voters in federal elections be required to show ID at the polls?

38. Should we reform the electoral college or keep it as-is?

39. Should Puerto Rico have voting members in Congress?

40. On which issue will you work with members of the other party right now?

41. Do you support rolling back banking reforms enacted after the Great Recession?

42. Name five Republicans/Democrats (people of the opposing party) with whom you are friendly — or actual friends.

43. How would you address the #MeToo movement as a member of Congress?

44. Should Al Franken have resigned?

45. Should the US be pursuing regional trade deals or unilateral ones?

46. What’s your priority: creating incentives for green technology innovation or working to revive the coal industry?

47. What would you do to improve diversity on Capitol Hill?

48. Do you believe there is a legislative means of improving workplace diversity?

49. Is it better for the US to have an economy focused on the creation of goods OR services?

50. Should legal immigration policy favor keeping families together or clearing the way for most educated individuals?

51. Should the US allow the same amount of/fewer/more refugees into the country?

52. Is capitalism a force for good?

53. Was it a good idea to invade Iraq in 2003?

54. What should the US do about Syria?

55. Are you more frightened of the word “globalist” or “nationalist”?

56. Should Trump tweet more/less/same?

57. Should public sector unions be allowed to require workers (covered by their contracts) pay dues?

58. Is it worth moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if it jeopardizes (what’s left of) the Mideast peace process?

59. Should the White House go ahead with its plan to allow new offshore drilling?

60. If yes, should Florida keep its exemption while other states are unsure?

61. What would Trump have to do that would cause you to support his impeachment?

62. Who would you rather see as president, Donald Trump or Mike Pence?

63. Is climate change real and man-made? If yes, is there anything the country can or should do to try and stop it?

64. Would you vote for spending bills that add to the deficit?

65. Do you think tax reform will create enough economic activity to offset its costs?

66. Would you cut social services for older Americans if it meant lower taxes? Or, would you pay higher taxes for more services?

67. Would you vote to overturn a presidential veto to keep the government running?

68. Would you vote to shut down the government to force a solution on the future of DACA recipients?

69. Wait. Why the heck do you want to be in Congress?