× “Striking Out Unemployment”

RICHMOND, Va – Elizabeth R. Howley and Mary Townley from the Next Move Program stopped by the studio to talk about their upcoming fundraiser called, “Striking Out Unemployment.” 70% of people living with disabilities are unemployed. Their organization offers guided internship experiences for young adults with disabilities to give them job training and education necessary to find employment.

The Next Move’s inaugural bowling tournament: Striking out Unemployment will be Sunday, May 6th from noon – 3pm at Bowl for America on Pouncey Tract Rd. For more information go to: http://www.thenextmoveprogram.com/