Hey Richmond! Look good, eat well, and drink with Edgar Allan Poe

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Tuesday, April 24

The wonderful world of wine is complicated. Why not make it more accessible? Enter Secco Wine Bar and Wine 101. This week, there is white wine on the menu. From A to Z, or Chardonnay to Riesling as this case may be, you will become more familiar with acid and aging (along with other awesome wine things) with Matt Adkins of Williams Corner Wine. There will be snacks. Don’t sleep on the knowledge, there are only 12 seats.

Engage

Saturday, April 28

It’s the tenth anniversary of RVA Fashion Week. How better to celebrate than with a fashion show? The Jefferson is hosting (well, Kelli Lemon and Jack Lauterback are physically hosting.) the tenth annual runway show. There will be hot clothes and hot cocktails. Find fashion forward tickets here.

Entertain

Thursday, April 26

UNHAPPY Hour. Why be gleeful when you can brood with your cocktail? The kickoff of glum glugging begins this Thursday in the garden at The Poe Museum with a cash bar, proper snacks and live music. Make Edgar Allan proud with a pouty pint.

Connect

Saturday, April 28

You can learn a lot of things from flowers. Maybe an intention? Yoga in the Garden with Michelle Lee Landon at Sneed’s Nursery truly brings you to nature for 45 minutes. The series is recurring, so if this Saturday isn’t the time for you to connect with your natural side, there are more chances. Check here for self-care.

Bonus

Have you always wanted to try a Richmond Restaurant, but weren’t sure about the cost or cuisine? Well, here is your chance. It’s Richmond Restaurant Week and $4.18 of every meal helps fight hunger. These are the restaurants participating:

– The Bar at Acacia mid-town

– Amuse Restaurant @ VMFA

– Bacchus

– Belle RVA

– Brenner Pass

– Casa Italiana Restaurant

– Chez Foushee

– East Coast Provisions

– Helen’s Restaurant

– Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

– La Grotta

– Laura Lee’s

– Lehja

– Little Saint

– LuLu’s

– Maple & Pine Restaurant

– Max’s on Broad

– Metzger Bar and Butchery

– Millie’s

– Pearl Raw Bar

– Rowland

– Saison

– Sam Miller’s

– Southbound

– Lunch and Supper

– Tarrant’s Cafe

– Tarrant’s West

– The Boathouse

– The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Carytown

– The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Short Pump

– The Hard Shell Bellgrade

– The Hard Shell Downtown

– The Roosevelt

– The Savory Grain