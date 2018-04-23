Richmond City Council strikes down cigarette tax proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a 6-3 vote, Richmond City Council struck down a proposal Monday evening that would have imposed an 80-cent per pack cigarette tax in Richmond.

The cigarette tax was proposed by City Councilman Parker Agelasto (5th District), who said the increase would raise an additional $5 million annually that he wants to put toward funding school maintenance.

The vote failed by a 3-6 vote Monday.

Agelasto, Kristen Larson, and Chris Hilbert voted in favor of the proposal.

The vote did not come before emotional debate from both sides, who packed into council chambers Monday evening.

Several opposed to the tax wore red t-shirts in a sign of solidarity and argued the tax unfairly targeted small business owners.

Convenience store owner Omar Inayat tearfully explained to council that the tax would have cut his revenues by at least 40%, forcing him out of business.

"I'm asking every one of you, where will we go if I lose my business? I have nothing else to do," said Inayat.

Businesses owners argued that customers will drive nearby to Chesterfield County, who does not impose a cigarette tax.

Richmond based tobacco corporations, including Altria and Universal also argued against the tax.

"The 17 million dollars Richmond collects from the property taxes and machine and tool taxes from PM USA, is greater than what any other city in Virginia collects through a cigarette tax," argued Altria employee Tonya Clark.

However, several supporters of the tax, including school leaders, teachers, parents and health advocates also spoke passionately Monday night.

They say the tax would have been a lifeline for schools in dire need of repair. The Richmond School Board says it needs 33 million for school maintenance in this year's budget, yet the mayor's budget only allocates 1.5 million.

"I have 11-year-old children in their coats buttoned up to their chins," argued one Richmond teacher.

Several health advocates also pointed out the dangers of smoking and the negative impact the tobacco industry has on young children and teenagers.

"Tobacco is the #1 preventable cause of death and disability, particularly in my world of cardiology," argued Richmond physician Carolyn Burns.

By comparison, New York City's cigarette tax is $1.50 per pack, and Norfolk's is 85 cents per pack.