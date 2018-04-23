Restaurants leave Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Short Pump’s roster of restaurants took a hit in recent weeks.

McAlister’s Deli recently vacated its 5,000-square-foot space at 11530 W. Broad St. in the Downtown Short Pump Shopping Center.

Colin McManamon, a broker with DDR Corp., which owns the 252,000-square-foot shopping center, said the restaurant left the space in late February. McAlister’s could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, McAlister’s offers sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and large baked potatoes the chain calls “spuds.”

The company operates 400 restaurants in the U.S., according to its website, including 11 in Virginia. Its remaining Richmond-area locations are at Gayton Crossing in Henrico County and Westchester Commons in Midlothian.

With McAlister’s out, McManamon said DDR is fielding inquiries to fill the space – the shopping center’s lone vacancy – with another tenant.

Over the past two years, the retail center has been a big draw for local and regional restaurants, including YaYa’s Cookbook, Poke Sushi Bowl and Havana Connections.

“We’re seeing strong interest in the space,” McManamon said. “We hope to have a new tenant there soon.”

A few blocks west in the Shoppes at Westgate, a longtime Italian restaurant has closed its doors.

