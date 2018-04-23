× Police say suspect robbed woman outside of Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was robbed outside a Wells Fargo bank in Chesterfield County Monday morning.

The incident reportedly happened when a male suspect approached a woman outside the bank, located at 7300 Jefferson Davis Highway, at about 9:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect grabbed a bag the woman was carrying inside the bank, pushed the woman aside and fled south on foot away from the bank.

No one was injured during the robbery and no weapons were displayed, police said.

The suspect is described as a slender black male in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall wearing a jacket with multiple colored patches on it.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

37.423876 -77.438533