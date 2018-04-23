Man arrested in series of larcenies from Virginia ABC store

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police have arrested one man in connection to a series of larcenies from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (Virginia ABC) store in Shockoe Bottom.

Michael A. Connor, 55, has been arrested after police say he stole liquor bottles from the East Main Street store, on multiple occasions.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Connor also took several items from the ABC Store at 6504 Hull Street, according to police.

Connor has been charged with two counts of petit larceny.

Police are still searching for a female suspect, captured on security video, taking items from ABC Store shelves.

She is described as a black female who is approximately 5’6” in height with a thin build.

March 25: Seen with red hair wearing a Batman wool hat, a black coat, black pants, and brown purse.

April 2: Seen with red braids and dark hair underneath. She was wearing a dark-colored jacket, a dark-colored shirt with white graphics, blue jeans, dark sneakers, and a light-colored bag.

April 3: Footage not available at this time.

Detectives believe the larcenies are a series of isolated incidents.

Anyone with any information about this individual or the vehicle is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com.

37.540725 -77.436048