Jon Burkett surprises dog owners for National Canine Fitness Month

Watch CBS 6 Gives Monday on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — April is National Canine Fitness Month, which focuses of keeping dogs healthy and physically active.

In celebration of the month dedicated to a healthier lifestyle, CBS 6 wanted to do something for dog lovers and their four-legged family members.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Crime Insider Jon Burkett paid a visit to Barker Field in Richmond to surprise some pet owners with a PetSmart gift card.

“We’re going to go inside and surprise some guest with their dogs… and give them a $25 gift card to PetSmart,” said Burkett.

“Give them some snacks, maybe a new collar,” said Burkett.

“Thank you! She’ll appreciate this,” said the dog owner.

Watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments online here.