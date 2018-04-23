× Hull Street brush fires impact Chesterfield traffic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Several brush fires along Hull Street Road impacted traffic Monday afternoon in Chesterfield.

The fires prompted lane closures along Hull Street (Route 360) from the Amelia County line to Skinquarter Road.

The fires also affected afternoon bus routes for Grange Hall Elementary School.

One bus route (Route 1) was cancelled and parents were told to pick-up their children at school.

Bus routes 2 and 4 were delayed 30 minutes, according to an email the school’s principal sent parents.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

Lanes on Hull Street were expected to reopen soon, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore.

Several brush fires along Hull street Rd from the Amelia County line to Skinquarter Rd has halted traffic. Will be opening some lanes soon. pic.twitter.com/BcCRrqraAv — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) April 23, 2018

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.