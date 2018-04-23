× ‘Hamilton’ will play in Richmond as part of 2019-2020 season

RICHMOND, Va. — The national tour of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” will play in Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 season, it was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller and Jam Theatricals.

The best way to guarantee tickets to “Hamilton” is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018-2019 Broadway In Richmond season, according to representatives with the Altria Theater. Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2018-2019 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the premiere Richmond engagement of “Hamilton” before tickets become available to the general public.

Information regarding “Hamilton” engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

Six shows and their dates were announced as part of the Broadway In Richmond 2018 – 2019 season:

“Les Misérables”: There will be eight performances, running October 23-28, 2018

“Rudolph”: There will be five performances from Nov. 23-25, 2018

“Wizard of Oz”: There will be five performances from Dec. 14-16, 2018

“Waitress”: There will be seven performances from Feb. 12-17, 2019

“The Book Of Mormon”: There will eight performances from March 26-31, 2019

“Something Rotten!”: There will be five performances from May 17-19, 2019

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” by Chip Davis: An add-on show, one performance Nov. 28.

Subscriptions for six-show packages are on sale now and start at $270. Subscription packages and group tickets are available for purchase by calling the subscriber and group sales hotline at (804) 592-3401 and by visiting www.BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastern time. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale as each performance date approaches.