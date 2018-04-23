Family of Avicii grateful for ‘loving words’ about late musician

The family of superstar DJ and producer Avicii says they are grateful for the “support and the loving words” following the musician’s sudden death.

Avicii, 28, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died Friday in Muscat, Oman.

A cause of death has not been announced, but police said over the weekend that there is no suspicion of foul play.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother,” the family’s statement read. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

They added their gratitude for all the “initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.”

Over the weekend, DJ Kygo dedicated the last song of his Coachella set to the person he called “a true musical genius.”

“Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music,” Kygo told the crowd at the festival. “I don’t think I would be on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him.”

Musicians like Madonna, Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth also shared messages of condolence on social media.

A town in Utrecht, Netherlands paid tribute to the Swedish artist by playing some of his most popular tunes over its bell tower

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time,” the Bergling family added. “Our wish is that it continues that way.”