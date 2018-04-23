Elderly driver seriously injured in Chesterfield crash: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An Elderly driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a crash in the Smoketree neighborhood in Chesterfield Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at intersection of Old Carrollton Road and Poplar Ridge Road.

Crime Insider sources say a car with at least three juveniles inside, including the driver, ran a stop sign and t-boned an elderly driver in a Volvo.

The elderly victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two additional people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

The Chesterfield Police crash team was called out to the scene.

As of late Monday, no charges had been filed in the case.

