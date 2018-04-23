Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Tasty Shrimp Lo Mein

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company was LIVE in our kitchen making a delicious and healthy Shrimp Lo Mein.

www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

SHRIMP LO MEIN

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

· 12 ounces, thin dried Chinese egg noodles

· 2 tablespoons sesame oil

Sauce

· 6 tablespoons soy sauce

· 3 tablespoons oyster sauce

· 3 tablespoons Chinese rice wine

· 3 teaspoons Brown Sugar

· 2 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

· 1 teaspoon minced or grated fresh ginger

· 3 scallions, cut into 2-inch lengths

· ½ cup fresh shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

· ½ cup of water chestnuts

· ½ cup of shredded carrots

· ½ cup red peppers

· ½ cup of julienned onions

· ½ cup of broccoli florets

· ¼ cup shredded Napa cabbage

· 1 pound of peeled & deveined shrimp

PREPARATION

1. 1. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook according to the package instructions until al dente, or the minimum amount of time suggested by the package. Drain the noodles, rinse under cold water, and drain again, shaking well to remove excess water. Return the noodles to the pot, toss with the sesame oil until the noodles are well coated, and set aside.

2. 2. Prepare the sauce: In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine, and brown sugar. Set aside. Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat until a bead of water sizzles and evaporates on contact. Add vegetable oil and swirl to coat the bottom. Add the garlic, ginger, and

scallions and stir-fry until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, carrots and cabbage cook until softened, 1 to 2 minutes.

3. 4. Add the noodles and shrimp. Pour in the sauce mixture and toss with tongs or chopsticks until the noodles and shrimp are heated through and well coated with sauce. Transfer to a platter and serve.