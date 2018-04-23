Hanover woman killed in Jeep crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway into a fatal crash that killed a Montpelier woman.

Aubrey Evans, 74, died after the Jeep she was driving crossed the double yellow line on West Patrick Henry Road, near King Road, and collided with a pick-up truck, according to a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“A third vehicle traveling eastbound behind the pick-up truck suffered minor damage from flying debris,” Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. James Cooper said. “There were no other injuries in this crash. Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.”

The crash was reported at about 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

