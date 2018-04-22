Trio wanted in Fredericksburg shooting that left man with ‘superficial wounds’

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identity three suspects in a broad daylight shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday evening in Fredericksburg.

Officials said a 911 call came in at 5:12 p.m. from a witness who reported “two black males and one black female firing guns at the intersection of Summit Street and Railroad Avenue.”

Police said officers found multiple shell casings canvassing the scene and discovered a vehicle and home hit by gunfire.

Officials said that while detectives were investigating, a local hospital reported a male victim arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound.

“The victim is being treated for superficial wounds,” Fredericksburg Police spokesperson Sarah Kirkpatrick said. “At this time, there are no other victims related to the incident.”

One suspect was described as a black male last seen wearing a hat and a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front. The other suspect, who was also described as a black male, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red-and-black logo on the front. No information was released about the female suspect.

Kirkpatrick said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.