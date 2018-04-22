Some heavy rain expected this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been nice to have a dry and calm weekend. Our dry weather will come to an end as we track some heavy rain for this week.

A storm system will spread showers into southwestern Virginia late in the day Monday. Rain will turn steady and heavier Tuesday morning, and we will see periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will likely exceed an inch in many locations. Some areas may receive over two inches of rainfall.

The rain will turn more scattered on Wednesday, and we will have a chance of some passing showers the rest of the week.

Rainfall deficits this year are over two inches below normal in many spots. A lot of that deficit has occurred since March 1.

