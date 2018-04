Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Folks across Central Virginia celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by planting trees, picking up trash and of enjoying a variety of festivals.

One of those events was the Mother Earth Festival in Manchester that featured live music areas, more than 100 vendors, chefs, food trucks and more.

The event featured resources and education on how to incorporate greener practices into your life.

All of the money raised was donated to the Feed RVA nonprofit.