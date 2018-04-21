Rotary Club plants trees at community food collaborative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Volunteers planted fruit trees at a farm at a school in eastern Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

The Henrico Rotary Club teamed up with the Community Food Collaborative at the Cornerstone Community Farm at Fairfield Middle School.

The farm’s mission is to let students to learn how to plant and grow their own healthy food.

The organization focuses on underserved areas labeled as food deserts.

“Certainly, many of our community members live in food insecure contacts, and just as with food security” Community Food Collaborative Director Tony Burton said. “We are working towards building closer connections with food and to farming and really to understand where food comes from so we can make informed healthy choices around food and environmental sustainable.”

The Henrico Rotary Club planted sixty fruit trees and donated $10,000 to the farm as part of the club’s world-wide effort to try to donate one tree for every member.